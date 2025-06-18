Marsha Blackburn Ahead of Hearing on Biden’s Mental Acuity: ‘Democrats Are Already Throwing the Towel In’

A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing set for Wednesday will examine whether members of the media and President Joe Biden’s inner circle worked to conceal signs of cognitive decline during his tenure.

While Republicans are leading the inquiry, Democrats on the committee have not called any witnesses and are expected to skip the proceedings altogether.

The hearing, announced last month and led by Republican Senators John Cornyn (R-TX) and Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.), is expected to focus on the role of Biden’s inner circle and the press in shaping public perception of the president’s mental fitness. Schmitt previewed the hearing on X, calling it “one of the most damning scandals in U.S. history,” and alleging that Biden’s advisers “knew he was mentally unfit to govern,” but “lied to you about it and used it to their advantage.” He added, “We’re going to expose how it happened.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) announced in a video posted to X that she was heading to the hearing to find out “who was really in charge of the White House while Biden was president, who had that autopen, what was happening with his health.” Blackburn added, “Democrats are already throwing the towel in. They didn’t even call a witness.”

Democrats on the committee are planning to boycott the proceedings. Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) defended the decision, stating, “We have so many important topics to consider, and this is a totally political undertaking by several of my colleagues. It is a waste of the Senate Judiciary Committee’s time.”

According to Durbin’s office, the senator intends to make brief opening remarks before exiting the hearing.

His team indicated he won’t remain for questioning, and as of now, no other Democratic members are expected to participate.

This is a developing story.