A Texas man has been charged with allegedly planning to target police officers with fireworks during the recent anti-ICE riots in Los Angeles.

The U.S. Department of Justice charged 48-year-old Grzegorz Vandenberg with “transporting explosives in interstate commerce with the knowledge and intent that that [sic] they would be used to kill, injure, or intimidate individuals,” per CBS News.

Vandenberg visited a travel center in Lordsburg, New Mexico, on June 12, where he allegedly purchased various fireworks and explosive devices. During the purchase, he reportedly asked for help in choosing fireworks that could be “thrown directly at people to cause harm.”

“He told store employees that he was prior special forces military and claimed he could make pipe bombs,” the DOJ said in its press release. “Vandenberg further stated that he was traveling to Los Angeles, California, for the riots, with the intent to kill law enforcement officers or government officials.”

Vandenberg also allegedly asked staffers for the largest explosives available while asking an employee to “join him and his platoon in California.”

“He told them that he had mortar explosives in his possession and further reiterated his plans to use them at the ongoing demonstrations in Los Angeles in order to kill officers, according to prosecutors,” reported CBS News. “He purchased six mortars, each of which contained 60 grams of gunpowder, and 36 large fireworks before he left the store in a car that had Montana license plates.”

Law enforcement tracked Vandenberg to Tucson, Arizona, where he was arrested the next day.

“This man allegedly intended to use the chaotic riots in Los Angeles as an opportunity to commit deadly violence against law enforcement officers,” said a statement from Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Threats like these strike at the heart of law and order — we will not hesitate to bring federal charges against anyone who seeks to harm law enforcement or endanger the safety of our communities.”

“Our message is clear: If you come after law enforcement officers, the FBI will spare no effort to find you and bring you to justice,” said FBI Director Kash Patel. “This defendant allegedly intended to use explosives to attack police officers currently conducting law enforcement operations in Los Angeles, and — with the help of a store cashier who took down his license plate information — we were able to put a stop to that plan. Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line to serve the American people, and the FBI will always do our part to protect them.”

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.