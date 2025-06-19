Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt briefs reporters at the White House on Thursday, June 19.
Leavitt will address the media as the conflict between Israel and Iran continues and the world waits to see what the United States will do.
On Thursday the Wall Street Journal reported that President Donald Trump had authorized plans for a strike on Iran, prompting Trump to respond that the outlet “has No Idea what my thoughts are concerning Iran!”
