Pakistan nominated President Donald Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize for his “decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership” in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

In a post on X, the Government of Pakistan praised Trump for having “demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through a robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation.”

“The Government of Pakistan has decided to formally recommend President Donald J. Trump for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize, in recognition of his decisive diplomatic intervention and pivotal leadership during the recent India-Pakistan crisis,” the government of Pakistan wrote. “The international community bore witness to unprovoked and unlawful Indian aggression, which constituted a grave violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, resulting in the tragic loss of innocent lives, including women, children, and the elderly.”

In response, Pakistan launched an operation called Bunyanum Marsoos, which the government of Pakistan described as “a measured, resolute, and precise military response, carefully executed to re-establish deterrence and defend its territorial integrity while consciously avoiding civilian harm.”

“At a moment of heightened regional turbulence, President Trump demonstrated great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi which de-escalated a rapidly deteriorating situation, ultimately securing a ceasefire and averting a broader conflict between the two nuclear states that would have had catastrophic consequences for millions of people in the region and beyond,” the government of Pakistan continued. “This intervention stands as a testament to his role as a genuine peacemaker and his commitment to conflict resolution through dialogue.”

As Breitbart News reported in May, Trump revealed that his administration had mediated a “full and immediate ceasefire” between Pakistan and India after the two countries had been exchanging attacks and counterattacks:

India bombed alleged terrorist targets inside Pakistan on Tuesday night in retaliation for the brutal massacre of tourists by terrorist gunmen with Pakistan connections on April 22. Pakistan fired on India’s warplanes during the operation, and the two sides have been exchanging attacks and counter-attacks with artillery and small arms fire every day since Tuesday, each side blaming the other for initiating hostilities.

Breitbart News’s Olivia Rondeau reported that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the former foreign minister of Pakistan, had praised Trump for brokering a ceasefire between the two countries. Zardari also criticized the Indian government’s denial that Trump had “helped the ceasefire deal” as “embarrassing”:

Speaking to Breitbart News on Friday at the Embassy of Pakistan, Bhutto Zardari, who leads the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), called the Indian government’s denial that Trump helped the ceasefire deal “embarrassing” and accused them of “robbing” that victory from the U.S.

“It’s just embarrassing at this point,” Zardari said. “The entire world saw the events. We know Secretary of State [Marco Rubio] made phone calls to our side, made phone calls to their side.”

On June 5, the Deccan Herald reported that New Delhi had been “repeatedly” dismissing the claim that the United States had helped broker a ceasefire between the two countries and “insisted that India had accepted Pakistan’s request and bilaterally reached an understanding on May 10.”

Breitbart News reported that a member of the House of Lords had called upon the British government to nominate Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize regarding his efforts to prevent a war between Pakistan and India.

“Without President Trump’s direct efforts, a ceasefire would not have been possible,” Lord Sarfraz said. “The consequences of further escalation could have been devastating for the region and the world. Whatever one’s political views, the President has been Peacemaker-In-Chief during this conflict.”