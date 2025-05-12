A member of the House of Lords has called on the British government to nominate U.S. President Donald Trump for a Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to prevent a war between India and Pakistan.

Lord Sarfraz, a Pakistani-heritage businessman and Conservative politician, submitted a formal request on Monday that Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer’s government nominate President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize “in recognition for his instrumental role in averting a full-scale war between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.”

“India and Pakistan were at the brink – once again – but like never before. The nuclear-armed neighbours had just participated in one of the most prolific aerial combat events of recent time, involving over 125 fighter jets. Multiple missiles had been launched deep inside each other’s territory. Civilian casualties were mounting. Critical assets were being destroyed. Temperatures were very high,” he wrote in a statement seen by Breitbart London.

“Without President Trump’s direct efforts, a ceasefire would not have been possible. The consequences of further escalation could have been devastating for the region and the world. Whatever one’s political views, the President has been Peacemaker-In-Chief during this conflict.”

Lord Sarfraz was elevated to the upper house of the Parliament of the United Kingdom in 2020 after being nominated by Boris Johnson for a life peerage in his Dissolution Honours List. This is opposed to Lords who inherited their seat in the House, as was typically the case before reforms instituted by the left-wing Labour government of Tony Blair in 1999, which greatly reduced the number of hereditary peers.

A member of the Parliament’s Joint Committee for National Security Strategy, Baron Sarfraz vowed to work on improving relations between the United Kingdom and Pakistan upon joining the House of Lords.

It is not the first time that President Trump would have been nominated for a Nobel Peace Prize. During his first term in office, President Trump received multiple nominations, including for his first administration’s efforts to broker the historic Abraham Accords, which normalised relations between several Muslim states and Israel.

President Trump was also previously nominated for his peace efforts in the conflicts between North and South Korea and between Serbia and Kosovo during his first term. However, the Nobel Committee, appointed by the Norwegian Parliament, has so far shot down all efforts to grant the U.S. leader the esteemed peace prize.

The Nobel Committee was criticised for awarding former U.S. President Barack Obama the prize in 2009 before he came into office. In 2015, the former head of the committee, Geir Lundestad, expressed regret for the award, saying that “even many of Obama’s supporters believed that the prize was a mistake.”

In his 2020 memoirs, President Obama recounted being informed that he had won the prize from his then-advisor Robert Gibbs, to which he replied, “For what?”