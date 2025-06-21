The first Democrat has begun prepping for impeachment 3.0 of President Donald Trump Saturday night after Trump successfully ordered three decisive strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities.

Rep. Sean Casten (D-IL) called Trump’s decision to strike Iran “an unambiguous impeachable offense” within minutes of Trump announcing the strikes on Truth Social.

“This is not about the merits of Iran’s nuclear program. No president has the authority to bomb another country that does not pose an imminent threat to the US without the approval of Congress,” Casten posted to X. “This is an unambiguous impeachable offense.”

Trump, who has insisted for over a decade that Iran should not be allowed to possess nuclear weapons, had given Iran a 60-day window to agree to a deal to enable peace. Iranian foot-dragging and recalcitrance resulted in brutal Israeli attacks on Iran, which largely eliminated the nation’s ability to defend itself from missile attacks.

Although Iran made initial peace overtures in the wake of Israel’s attacks, the Trump administration doubted its leaders’ sincerity.

Trump took decisive, historic action to wipe out the nation’s nuclear capabilities, but that decision clearly does not sit well with Casten, who acknowledged impeachment efforts would be unsuccessful – at least during this Congress.

“I’m not saying we have the votes to impeach. I’m saying that you DO NOT do this without Congressional approval and if Johnson doesn’t grow a spine and learn to be a real boy tomorrow we have a BFing problem that puts our very Republic at risk,” he posted.

Casten acknowledged “Iran is a nuclear threat” while praising Barack Obama’s Iran deal, which funneled billions in American tax dollars to Iran, which continued its pursuit of nuclear weapons.

The Illinois Democrat, who does not sit on any committees dealing with national security or intelligence and has proclaimed climate change is his number one priority, lamented that Trump made the attacks “before we could schedule a F-ing zoom call” between the administration and Congress.

Casten is not the first Democrat this Congress to suggest Trump should be impeached. Rep. Al Green (D-TX) filed articles of impeachment against Trump earlier in 2025.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.