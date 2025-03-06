Al Green: I’m Filing Articles of Impeachment, Trump’s Incivility Unacceptable

Representative Al Green (D-TX) said Thursday on “TMZ Live” that he will file articles of impeachment after he was escorted out of the House of Representatives for interrupting President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.

When asked about possibly being removed from Congressional committees, Green said, “Well, I had a reporter to approach me and call this to my attention. I am here to serve the people of the 9th Congressional District. I believe that I have taken this oath that I have taken, and I pledge to do that. I would hope that they wouldn’t. I would not agree with it. But if they do, it’ll give me more time to work on my articles of impeachment.”

Co-host Charles Latibeaudiere asked, “You’re seriously considering introducing articles of impeachment?”

Green said, “I am absolutely going to do it. This level of incivility emanating from the presidency, much of it in policy, is something we cannot tolerate. If President Barack Hussein Obama had behaved in this fashion, he would have been impeached. There is no question in my mind. So I believe that this president cannot escape this one thing that each member of Congress has. There are four hundred and thirty five of us, we have it. He is a Goliath but there are four hundred and thirty five Davids in Congress. I’m one of them andI am going to bring articles of impeachment.”

