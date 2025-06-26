President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) has filed a lawsuit against Orange County, California, election officials, accusing them of concealing voter registrations of noncitizens on its voter rolls.

“Voting by non-citizens is a federal crime, and states and counties that refuse to disclose all requested voter information are in violation of well-established federal elections laws,” Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division said in a statement:

Removal of non-citizens from the state’s voter rolls is critical to ensuring that the State’s voter rolls are accurate and that elections in California are conducted without fraudulent voting. The Department of Justice will hold jurisdictions that refuse to comply with federal voting laws accountable.

[Emphasis added]

The lawsuit accuses the Orange County Registrar of Voters, Robert Page, of violating both the Help America Vote Act (HAVA) and the National Voter Registration Act (NVRA) by allegedly refusing to hand over voter information to the Justice Department and hiding voter registrations of noncitizens on the county’s voter rolls.

The lawsuit was spurred by a complaint filed with Attorney General Pam Bondi, alleging that a noncitizen in Orange County had received an unsolicited mail-in ballot despite not being eligible to vote.

When the DOJ asked for all information regarding the noncitizen’s voter registration, Page handed over heavily redacted information, including redacting nearly all identifying information of the noncitizen.

The case is United States v. Page, No. 8:25-cv-01370 in the United States District Court for the Central District of California.

