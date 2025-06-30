Ahead of the opening of a sprawling immigration detention center in Florida known as “Alligator Alcatraz,” Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is spotlighting several recent arrests of illegal aliens convicted of murder, child rape, and kidnapping across the Sunshine State.

This week, Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem and President Donald Trump will travel to the site of Alligator Alcatraz, which will hold illegal aliens, many convicted of crimes, who have been taken into custody by ICE agents and are awaiting deportation.

“Alligator Alcatraz, and other facilities like it, will give us the capability to lock up some of the worst scumbags who entered our country under the previous administration,” Noem said in a statement Monday. “We will expand facilities and bed space in just days, thanks to our partnership with Florida. Make America safe again.”

Among those illegal aliens arrested in Florida by ICE agents since Trump took office are Santo Villaba-Reyes of Venezuela, Alberto Godinez-Lopez of Guatemala, Mauro Gomes-Barbosa of Brazil, Maher Elbrahimizada of Iran, and Roberto Mosquera-Del Peral of Cuba — all of whom have been convicted of murder.

Elbrahimizada was also convicted of arson, while Mosquera-Del Peral has in addition been convicted of assault, escape from custody, vehicle theft, and aggravated assault of a police officer, and is a member of the Latin Kings gang.

Likewise, ICE agents have arrested Johnny Dieudonne, an illegal alien from Haiti, who has been convicted of kidnapping and false imprisonment. Noel Acosta-Moya, an illegal alien from Venezuela, has also been arrested by ICE agents after he was convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault of a child under 13 years old.

Jan Veslino of the Philippines, Paul Urquiza-Orosco of Peru, and Adolfo Santoscoy-Rodriguez of Mexico, all arrested by ICE agents in Florida, have been convicted of child sex crimes.

Veslino was convicted of obscene communication with a minor and traveling to meet a minor for sex, while Urquiza-Orosco was convicted of producing and distributing child pornography. Santoscoy-Rodriguez was convicted of child abuse and forcible rape.

Just last week, ICE agents arrested illegal alien Mauricio Lopez-Cardona of Colombia, who has been convicted of murder in connection with narcotics trafficking, conspiracy to import cocaine, conspiracy to obstruct justice, and conspiring to support a foreign terrorist organization.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.