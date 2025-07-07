Watch Live: Karoline Leavitt Holds White House Press Briefing

Trump Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt speaks to reporters at the White House on Monday, July 7.
The briefing comes after President Donald Trump signed the big beautiful bill into law at the White House on Friday before holding an Independence Day celebration that evening.
The White House is also monitoring the devastating floods in Texas over the weekend, with the president signing a Major Disaster Declaration on Sunday to allow the use of federal resources to assist.
