President Donald Trump is making sure first responders in central Texas have federal assistance in the aftermath of the horrific floods.

In a post Sunday on his Truth Social, the president said, “I just signed a Major Disaster Declaration for Kerr County, Texas, to ensure that our Brave First Responders immediately have the resources they need.”

Trump continued:

These families are enduring an unimaginable tragedy, with many lives lost, and many still missing. The Trump Administration continues to work closely with State and Local Leaders. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem was on the ground yesterday with Governor Greg Abbott, who is working hard to help the people of his Great State. Our incredible U.S. Coast Guard, together with State First Responders, have saved more than 850 lives. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!

The death toll due to flooding that occurred on the Fourth of July rose to 51 on Saturday evening, and authorities were searching for more than 20 girls who were missing. The floods hit in an area near Kerrville where there are children’s camps, per Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, News Nation reported more than 850 people had been rescued:

In a post Saturday, Trump said his administration was working with officials in Texas, adding that he and his wife were praying for the victims.

“Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Brave First Responders are on site doing what they do best. GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS!” he wrote.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) on Saturday evening declared Sunday a Day of Prayer in Texas in response to the tragic flooding.

“I urge Texans of all faiths and religious traditions and backgrounds to offer prayers on that day for the healing of individuals, safety of our first responders and public safety officers, rebuilding of communities, and restoration of the region struck by this disaster,” Abbott wrote:

