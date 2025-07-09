Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy Drops All DEI, Environmental Justice Requirements from Grants

The Trump administration will not enforce any Biden-era diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) or “Green New Scam” requirements on Department of Transportation (DOT) grant recipients, Sec. Sean Duffy announced Wednesday.

After blasting the previous administration last month for leaving a massive backlog of DEI-filled grant projects for his agency to take care of, Duffy said this week, “It’s a new day in America, where common sense is in the driver’s seat.”

“Our roads, rails, skies, and waters will be safer for it. The public wants to see their hard-earned dollars going towards safety and efficiency standards – not woke DEI or American Energy-killing ideas,” the secretary continued in a statement.

Citing several of President Donald Trump’s executive orders in a letter to all recipients of DOT funding, Duffy said those actions direct federal agencies to “identify and eliminate” any policies or funding agreements related “in any way to climate change, ‘greenhouse gas’ emissions, racial equity, gender identity, ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion’ goals, environmental justice,” and former President Joe Biden’s Justice 40 Initiative.

While DOT pushed such policies “between noon on January 20, 2021 and noon on January 20, 2025,” the secretary clarified that his department “will no longer enforce these policies, or any other requirements incorporated into its Federal financial assistance agreements that are inconsistent with the policy objectives of this Administration and current DOT leadership.”

Duffy was previously criticized in the media for allegedly “delaying DOT projects” — though Biden and former DOT Sec. Pete Buttigieg left an “unprecedented” 3,200 grants behind for him to deal with, he told Breitbart News in June.

Despite the staggering number of grants to sift through, the department had already cleared 1,065 grants, worth roughly $10 billion, since the Trump administration took over in January.

