Turning Point USA’s (TPUSA) 2025 Student Action Summit begins on Friday, July 11.

The summit is being held in Tampa Bay, Florida, this year from Friday July 11 through Sunday July 13.

Scheduled speakers include Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Border Czar Tom Homan, and more.