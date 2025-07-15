Democrats Obsess over Signalgate in Waltz Confirmation Hearing

Democrats fixated on an encrypted group chat during Rep. Mike Waltz’s (R-FL) confirmation hearing for U.N. Ambassador on Tuesday, reviving months-old allegations that a Trump-era Signal thread involving a journalist and sensitive military information constituted a breach, despite no confirmed evidence that classified material was shared.

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) opened the charge, accusing Waltz and Trump officials of using Signal to discuss “sensitive operational information” about a U.S. airstrike against the Houthis in Yemen. Coons questioned whether Waltz had been investigated for the expansion of the Signal group to include a journalist.

Waltz defended the use of Signal, citing Biden-era guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA). “The use of Signal was not only authorized, it was recommended,” Waltz remarked, reading directly from a CISA bulletin advising highly targeted individuals to use end-to-end encrypted apps such as Signal.

Pressed again, Waltz clarified that “no classified information was shared,” and confirmed that while the White House completed its own investigation, no disciplinary action was taken. He also acknowledged an ongoing Department of Defense review, but explained he could not comment on active inquiries.

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) conceded Waltz’s point, saying, “I see nothing in the reporting to suggest that you shared classified information,” but called the decision to add a journalist “amateurish.” Kaine noted that two Department of Defense investigations are still underway into whether Secretary Hegseth shared classified information.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) refused to ask any questions, instead delivering a scathing speech in which he called Waltz’s conduct “disqualifying” “for this position” and accused him of deflecting blame, degrading journalists, and lacking the integrity expected of national security leaders. “I just watched with great disappointment that even after weeks, if not months, of reflection, you couldn’t sit before this committee and take some responsibility and talk constructively about what’s learned,” Booker stated. “Instead, you do what seems to be yet another creative tool that people are doing, which is, ‘hey, let me just blame Biden.’”

Waltz maintained in his responses that no classified content was exchanged and emphasized that the mission had a clear impact, unlike Biden administration efforts in the region. “We actually targeted Houthi leadership,” Waltz asserted, which he said resulted in “a ceasefire, increased shipping, and a drop in attacks on our ships.”

Despite Democrats’ obsession with “Signalgate,” Waltz laid out a broader vision for the role during his confirmation hearing, promising to defend allies, reform wasteful programs, and reassert American leadership.