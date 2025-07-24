Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Darrell Issa (R-CA) reintroduced the Modern Firearm Safety Act to prohibit states like New York and California from enacting anti-Second Amendment laws disguised as gun safety.

The bill introduced Thursday, which Breitbart News learned exclusively, would prohibit states from enacting unconstitutional “handgun rosters” that prevent law-abiding citizens from accessing modern, safer handgun models and require firearm manufacturers to adopt costly and unnecessary features, making it nearly impossible to sell new handguns.

“I am proud to re-introduce the Modern Firearm Safety Act to end the unconstitutional gun-grabbing agenda thrust on law-abiding New York residents by Far Left Democrats like Kathy Hochul,” Stefanik, the House Republican Leadership Chairwoman, said in a statement. “This legislation would ban Albany Democrats from imposing illegal handgun roster requirements meant to deter gun ownership. I will always protect American citizens’ Second Amendment rights and provide a critical check to any entity attempting to encroach on their liberties.”

“For decades, the clear Constitutional rights of law-abiding gun owners have been targeted for elimination, and handgun rosters are only one of the cynical schemes used to undermine the Second Amendment through the pretense of firearm safety,” Issa said in a statement to Breitbart News. “These rosters impose excessive and unnecessary requirements that actually restrict access to firearms equipped with the most up-to-date safety features, and that’s why I’m proud to partner with my friend Rep. Stefanik to defend sacred rights and end these unjust restrictions.”

The Modern Firearm Safety Act would prohibit states from requiring loaded chamber indicators, magazine disconnect mechanisms, and microstamping for handgun sales, helping restore Second Amendment rights in restrictive states.

The legislation’s reintroduction coincides with a federal district court ruling that found California’s handgun roster requirements unconstitutional.

New York, California, Maryland, Massachusetts, and the District of Columbia have already enacted restrictive handgun rosters with others considering similar measures. These rosters currently mandate that firearms include costly and unnecessary features designed to limit gun ownership which include loaded chamber indicators, magazine disconnect mechanisms, and microstamping technology.

Additionally, those restrictions make it nearly impossible for manufacturers to introduce new handgun models.

Stefanik and Issa’s legislation would prohibit all states from requiring loaded chamber indicators, magazine disconnect mechanisms, and microstamping technology, aiming to restore the Second Amendment in states hostile to gun ownership.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.