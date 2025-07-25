Trump Administration Approves Chevron Resuming Oil Imports to U.S. from Venezuela

Chevron can resume oil import operations from Venezuela with President Donald Trump’s blessing, according to reports.

While details of the licensing approval are not yet clear, this marks a limited but significant change in import policy for the Trump administration toward the socialist dictatorship of Nicolás Maduro.

In February, President Trump revoked an oil license granted by former President Joe Biden to Chevron in 2022, allowing it to operate in Venezuela. At the time, Trump wrote on Truth Social, “We are hereby reversing the concessions that Crooked Joe Biden gave to Nicolás Maduro, of Venezuela, on the oil transaction agreement, dated November 26, 2022, and also having to do with Electoral conditions within Venezuela, which have not been met by the Maduro regime.”

“Additionally, the regime has not been transporting the violent criminals that they sent into our Country (the Good Ole’ U.S.A.) back to Venezuela at the rapid pace that they had agreed to,” Trump continued.

“I am therefore ordering that the ineffective and unmet Biden ‘Concession Agreement’ be terminated as of the March 1st option to renew. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump added.

But the Trump administration this week reissued a license, allowing Chevron to resume.

Per the Washington Post:

As under its previous license, issued by the Biden administration during negotiations with Maduro that were ultimately unsuccessful in forcing free elections there, Chevron is allowed to produce and export oil from Venezuela to the United States, according to four people familiar with the decision who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive issue. The sharp turnaround on Chevron came as the administration last week arranged for the return home of 252 Venezuelans it had deported to a “counterterrorism” prison in El Salvador in exchange for the release of 10 U.S. citizens and permanent residents it said were “unjustly imprisoned in Venezuela.”