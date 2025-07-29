Trump Receives Briefing on Manhattan Shooting: ‘My Heart Is with the Families’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday offered his condolences to the families of those killed in Monday’s Manhattan shooting, where a gunman reportedly shot six people, killing four, including a New York City police officer.

Trump, who returns to Washington, DC, from Scotland later today, issued his statement in a Truth Social post after a gunman opened fire Monday evening in an office building, which is home to the NFL headquarters and Blackstone.

“I have been briefed on the tragic shooting that took place in Manhattan, a place that I know and love. I trust our Law Enforcement Agencies to get to the bottom of why this crazed lunatic committed such a senseless act of violence,” he wrote.

“My heart is with the families of the four people who were killed, including the NYPD Officer, who made the ultimate sacrifice. God Bless the New York Police Department, and God Bless New York!” he added.

As of Tuesday morning, Fox News reported that six people were shot in the attack:

At least six people were shot Monday, and a police officer was killed when a suspected gunman unleashed a barrage of gunfire inside a midtown Manhattan office building that houses the Blackstone investment firm and the headquarters of the NFL. Video taken by a FOX 5 NY employee showed several officers carrying a person, and other officers appeared to be tending to a person lying on the ground. The news outlet reported the number of people killed, citing law enforcement sources. Two police officers were shot, including the one who died, sources told Fox News. The off-duty officer was working security in the building. Four other people were also killed and the shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, authorities said.