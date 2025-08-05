The suspect in a July 29, 2025, quadruple killing in Tennessee was captured Tuesday following a weeklong manhunt.

ABC News reported that the suspect, 28-year-old Austin Robert Drummond, was captured in woods near Jackson, Tennessee, just one day after law enforcement “released an image of him taken Sunday by a home security camera.”

Drummond is suspected of killing “38-year-old Cortney Rose; Rose’s children, 20-year-old Adrianna Williams and 15-year-old Braydon Williams; and Adrianna Williams’ boyfriend, 21-year-old James ‘Michael’ Wilson.”

On the day the killings occurred, Adrianna Williams and Wilson’s baby was found abandoned in a car seat in a “random individual’s front yard” in Dyer County.

WDEF noted that the quadruple slaying occurred in Lake County.

Drummond was on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation’s “most wanted” list in the days leading up to his capture.