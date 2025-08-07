The grassroots political organization Veteran Action has launched a digital ad campaign against Democrat Sen. Ruben Gallego (D-AZ), showcasing his record of abandoning veterans.

Veteran Action, which “advocates for America First policies that strengthen national security and provide unwavering support for our veterans,” launched the ad campaign as the Democrat is slated visit the Iowa State Fair and hold a town hall this week.

“Scumbag senator Ruben Gallego abandoned his nine-month pregnant wife,” the narrator in the Veteran Action ad states. “It’s no surprise he’s now abandoning veterans.”

“He voted against Sam Brown to be Undersecretary of Memorial Affairs for the VA, and he’s working with other Democrats to end veteran healthcare choice after eight years,” the narrator continues, urging viewers to “tell Gallego to stop abandoning veterans.”

WATCH:

A press release detailing the “Scumbag Senator” campaign explained that this is part of a “broader 2028 presidential strategy by Veteran Action,” as Gallego is rumored to be a potential Democrat presidential contender in the next election. Essentially, Veteran Action is getting ahead of the game to ensure Iowa caucusgoers know who, exactly, Gallego is, should he choose to jump into the presidential ring.

Veteran Action founder Mark Lucas said in a statement, “Senator Gallego is a scumbag. Iowa caucusgoers will be disgusted to learn he abandoned his wife when she was 9-months pregnant.” “Veteran Action is also holding him accountable for abandoning veterans. Gallego is working with infamous Stolen Valor Senator Richard “Da Nang Dick” Blumenthal to undermine President Trump’s historic victory delivering healthcare choice,” he added.