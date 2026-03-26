A survey of likely voters in New Hampshire highlights a competitive Senate landscape while a prominent Democratic figure prepares to reenter the state’s political scene ahead of a major party event.

An Emerson College poll conducted March 21–23 among likely voters shows Rep. Chris Pappas (D) leading former Sen. John Sununu (R) by a narrow 45 percent to 44 percent margin in a hypothetical general election matchup. In a separate pairing, Pappas holds a wider advantage over former Sen. Scott Brown (R), 48 percent to 39 percent.

The same survey indicates Sununu leading the Republican primary field with 48 percent support, compared to Brown’s 19 percent. Brown has previously described the race as one that “could determine who controls the Senate” and called the primary a “total dogfight” following Sununu’s entry.

Brown, who has emphasized grassroots campaigning, has pointed to direct voter outreach and in-person campaigning as central to his strategy, noting that “it is literally one vote at a time.” He has also raised concerns about Sununu’s long absence from New Hampshire politics, arguing that it may affect voter familiarity, recounting interactions in which some voters mistake him for other members of the Sununu family and ask, “Who the hell is John?”

Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s upcoming visit adds a national dimension to the race. She is scheduled to visit New Hampshire on April 25 to serve as the keynote speaker at the New Hampshire Democratic Party’s McIntyre-Shaheen Dinner in Nashua.

The visit will mark Clinton’s first public appearance in New Hampshire since 2019. She previously campaigned extensively in the state during her presidential runs, winning the Democratic primary there in 2008 and finishing second in 2016.

Clinton’s organization Onward Together, which operates as a 501(c)(4) nonprofit and can raise funds without publicly disclosing donors, recently sold merchandise referencing the contempt proceedings with apparel bearing the phrase “Hold me in contempt until the cows come home,” tied to the House Oversight Committee’s recommendation to hold Bill and Hillary Clinton in contempt during its investigation into Jeffrey Epstein. During that testimony, Clinton said she had “no idea about their criminal activities” and stated she did “not recall ever encountering Mr. Epstein,” adding she had “never flown on his plane or visited his island home or offices.”