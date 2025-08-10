Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX) vowed the next time Democrats were in power they would “drive that car” like they stole it in order to “legalize every Dreamer” and every Dreamer’s parents.

While speaking at a rally in Forth Worth, entitled, “The People vs. The Power Grab,” O’Rourke spoke about how Democrats had promised American citizens comprehensive immigration reform once they got “in power.” O’Rourke pointed out Democrats won power in 2008 and 2020, with the White House, House, and Senate, and added that Democrats “failed to live up to the expectation” they set.

“You know, Democrats — present company excluded, have talked an awful good game on immigration for as long as I have been listening. ‘You know, if you just keep voting for us, once we get in power, comprehensive immigration reform.’ Well, we won power, in 2008 — the White House, the House, and the Senate. We won power in 2020 — the White House, the House, and the Senate,” O’Rourke said. “The American people were watching, because we had promised them what we would do with that power, and we absolutely failed to live up to the expectation that we set.”

“So, next time we win power, we’re going to drive that car like we stole it, we’re going to legalize every Dreamer, every Dreamer’s parents, every hard-working American doing back breaking work, that makes this country so Goddamn great in the first place — even greater as U.S. citizens,” O’Rourke added.

According to the National Immigration Forum’s website, “Dreamers are undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children.”

Dreamers are undocumented immigrants who came to the United States as children. They grew up and have lived in the U.S. for most of their lives. Many Dreamers have attended school and obtained postsecondary degrees, worked and contributed to the U.S. economy, and started families with U.S. citizen spouses and children.

Breitbart News previously reported in February 2019, that O’Rourke had released a “10-point plan” that called for giving citizenship for Dreamers and their parents.

His amnesty proposal is sweeping and includes all of the Dreamers, their parents — who he calls “the original Dreamers” — and would bring “millions more out of the shadows and on a path to citizenship by ensuring that they register with the government to gain status to legally work, pay taxes and contribute even more to our country’s success.”

O’Rourke’s comments come as he has been holding town halls throughout Texas, amid speculation that he might possibly be running for U.S. Senate in 2026, according to WFAA News.