Migrant Uber Driver Accused of Kidnapping, Sexually Assaulting Texas Woman

A migrant working as an Uber rideshare driver is accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting a 21-year-old woman in Friendswood, Texas — an area southeast of Houston.

Sameh Chami, a 49-year-old migrant against whom the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has lodged a detainer, was arrested by the Friendswood Police Department on August 6 and charged with aggravated kidnapping.

According to police, the 21-year-old victim was picked up around 2:51 a.m. in Galveston, Texas, by Chami as part of a scheduled Uber rideshare that was supposed to take her to her residence in Friendswood.

The woman’s family was aware of her scheduled Uber ride and was tracking her whereabouts via the Life360 mobile app. The family received a notification that the woman’s ride had ended and she had been dropped off at her residence, but her location showed she was not at her residence and, in fact, was at an empty business parking lot.

Family members of the woman drove to her location at the parking lot to find her in the front seat of Chami’s vehicle, police said. They got her out of the car and took her home.

The woman told her family that although she was intoxicated, she could remember Chami reaching down into her pants. Police also said that Chami intentionally ended the Uber ride before dropping the woman off.

Chami remains in police custody at the Friendswood City Jail.

As Breitbart News recently reported, court documents have revealed that Uber has received a staggering 400,181 reports of sexual assault and sexual misconduct between 2017 and 2022.

