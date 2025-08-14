D.C. Residents Protest Authorities Cracking Down on Crime as ‘Fascists’

Washington, DC residents on Wednesday heckled federal law enforcement officers’ presence in the capital city as President Donald Trump seeks to crack down on crime.

Protestors gathered around the 14th Street Northwest corridor of D.C., where federal law enforcement officers had established a vehicle checkpoint, holding signs and shouting, “Go home, fascists,” and “Get off our streets.”

The Hill wrote:

National Guard vehicles were also spotted near the National Mall early Thursday, according to NewsNation’s Cameron Congdon. Trump announced Monday his administration would take federal control of Washington’s police force, citing “out-of-control” crime and violence in the city. The president also deployed hundreds of National Guard service members to the district a day later to assist with patrolling the streets.

The 47th president said he would ask Congress for an extension of his takeover of the capital; the Home Rule Act stipulates that the president can only take over local law enforcement for up to 30 days without congressional authorization.

“And we’re going to be asking for an extension on that, long-term extensions, because you can’t have 30 days. Thirty days is, that’s, by the time you do it — we’re going to have this in good shape,” the president said.

He added, “We’re going to do this very quickly, but we’re going to want extensions.”

“I don’t want to call a national emergency. If I have to, I will. But I think the Republicans in Congress will approve this pretty much unanimously,” the president remarked.

“We’ll fight him tooth and nail,” Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said.

“He needs to get Congress to approve it, and not only are we not going to approve it, but there are some Republicans who don’t like it either,” Schumer said.