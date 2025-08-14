New York Mayoral Candidate Zohran Mamdani, a far-left Democrat, was heckled while visiting Staten Island, where he was called a “Jew hater” for his extreme stances on the state of Israel.

“There’s the communist. You are not welcome, you Jew-hating piece of sh*t. You hate this country,” a protester yelled at Mamdani in a video shared on social media.

Mamdani was coming out of the Istanbul Bay Authentic Mediterranean Restaurant when a protester wearing a “Trump girl” T-shirt could be heard shouting, “Go back to where you came from. We don’t want you on Staten Island.”

Mamdani had been in Staten Island to attend an anti-Trump rally.

“It saddens me to hear language of being told to go back to where I came from, and yet, it is not surprising because it is so much of what characterizes President Trump’s politics,” Mamdani told reporters while avoiding addressing the criticism of his animosity towards the Jewish state of Israel.

“I will not let it dissuade me from continuing to come to Staten Island, from continuing to speak to New Yorkers, no matter where they live, no matter what politics they have,” Mamdani said in response to the protesters. “Because I know that just as there are Republicans who feel that way, there are others who are sincere in their questions.”

President Donald Trump won Staten Island by 30 points during the 2024 election. Tommy Banks, a Staten Island native, told Mamdani to “get out of town.”

“He wants to make everything free. He can’t afford that. He’s a socialist. He don’t live that. We’re not socialist,” Banks said.

