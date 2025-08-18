‘I Don’t Believe It’: Trump Praises Zelensky’s White House Outfit

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived at the White House Monday wearing a casual jacket over a shirt with a collar, earning praise from United States President Donald Trump.

Zelensky first appeared at the Ukraine Embassy in a t-shirt for a meeting with Trump’s Special Envoy for Ukraine and Russia Keith Kellogg just hours before for the critical meeting, for which the White House asked Zelensky to wear attire more appropriate for the occasion.

Trump belittled Zelensky for his casual dress during their February White House meeting, a disaster for Zelensky in which Trump snidely remarked Zelensky “is all dressed up today” and Vice President JD Vance dressed Zelensky down for not being more grateful for the hundreds of billions of dollars American taxpayers had sent Zelensky to prolong his ill-fated war with Russia.

Trump and Vance sent Zelensky home early from that meeting in a massive diplomatic setback for Zelensky.

The White House reportedly asked Ukrainian officials as recently as early Monday morning if Zelensky would wear standard western business dress when meeting with the leader of the free world in his own office, underscoring the diplomatic seriousness of the matter.

Reports followed that Zelensky would wear a “military-style suit” for his meeting with Trump but would not wear a tie.

Zelensky “will be in a suit, but the style still remains in a military key with the same symbolism: he is the Head of State, which is at war,” Elvira Gasanova, a Ukrainian designer of Zelensky’s costumes, said.

Zelensky added a casual jacket before leaving the embassy, according to a video posted to X. The addition of a casual jacket over a shirt appeared to be the “military-style suit” referenced by his designer.

The Ukrainian president wouldn’t look at home around a Western boardroom, but it appeared to be enough.

Trump appeared to be impressed, exclaiming “I don’t believe it,” and “I love it,” when greeting Zelensky.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.