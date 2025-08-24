‘No One Better Equipped’: Sen. Ted Cruz Endorses Rep. Chip Roy in 2026 Texas Attorney General Race

Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Saturday formally endorsed Rep. Chip Roy (R-TX) in his campaign for Texas attorney general, praising his former chief of staff and longtime ally as a “battle-tested warrior” and “fierce defender of the Constitution.”

“There are several excellent candidates right now in the race for Texas Attorney General. All of them are friends of mine, and all of them have been strong supporters of mine for many, many years. Texas is blessed to have an abundance of strong conservatives stepping forward to lead, in such a time as this,” Cruz said in a statement.

“I am proud to endorse Chip Roy for Attorney General of Texas. As my very first chief of staff, Chip has been a close friend and ally of mine for over 12 years. We have been in more fights together than I can count, and I know Chip will always, always, always fight for conservative values,” Cruz continued.

“With over two decades of dedicated service to Texas, Chip has consistently shown the courage, integrity, and conviction required to defend our great state. He is a battle-tested warrior and a fierce defender of the Constitution. I have full confidence that he will stand up for the rule of law, preserve the rights and freedoms of Texans, and hold those who threaten our great state accountable. There is no one better equipped to lead the Office of the Texas Attorney General, and I know that he will ferociously fight and protect the Lone Star State.”

Roy announced his campaign earlier this week, declaring his run in 2026 as the seat becomes open for the first time since 2014. Current Attorney General Ken Paxton is seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate, challenging Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX).

Roy, a four-term congressman representing Texas’s 21st Congressional District, pledged to defend what he called the state’s “legacy of liberty and security” by focusing on border security, law enforcement support, election integrity, and limiting foreign influence over Texas land and assets. He stated that his decision to enter the race was motivated by a desire to “come home” after serving in Washington.

“It has been my honor to represent the 21st Congressional District of Texas — the best part of the best state in the greatest country in the history of the world. But representatives should not be permanent,” Roy remarked in his campaign launch.

Roy’s career spans roles as a federal prosecutor, First Assistant Attorney General under Ken Paxton, Chief of Staff to Cruz, Senior Counsel to Governor Rick Perry, and staff director for the Senate Judiciary Committee under Sen. Cornyn. In Congress, he has served on the Rules, Budget, and Judiciary Committees, chaired the Subcommittee on the Constitution, and is a member of the House Freedom Caucus..

Other Republicans in the race include state Senators Mayes Middleton and Joan Huffman, as well as Aaron Reitz, a former Trump administration official and Paxton aide.