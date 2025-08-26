An illegal alien is accused of killing a 37-year-old woman in a drunk driving crash in Nashville, Tennessee, while leaving the woman’s husband in critical condition and fighting for his life.

Julio Ceasar Herrera Gonzalez, an illegal alien from Honduras, has been arrested by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and charged with vehicular homicide, vehicular assault, drunk driving, and driving without a license.

According to police, on August 10 at 3:25 a.m., Gonzalez was driving when he crossed over into oncoming traffic and struck head-on Marco Antonio Baez Del Angel and his wife, Raquel Lorena Sarabia Barajas, who were in their Nissan Rogue.

Barajas was sent to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she died from her injuries as a result of the crash. Baez Del Angel remains in a Nashville hospital in critical condition.

Police said Gonzalez showed signs of impairment at the time of the fatal crash and only suffered minor injuries.

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials revealed that Gonzalez was initially granted Temporary Protected Status (TPS) in 2008. His TPS was revoked in 2015, and he was previously convicted of vandalism.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has since issued a detainer for Gonzalez so that if he is released from jail at any time, he will be turned over to agents.

“Herrera Gonzalez drove drunk and killed Raquel Lorena Sarabia Barajas and left her husband, Marco Antonio Baez Del Angel, fighting for his life,” a senior DHS official said in a statement.

“ICE issued an arrest detainer to ensure this criminal illegal alien is not released back into American communities. It seems to be almost a daily occurrence where an illegal alien driving kills innocent Americans,” the official said. “All of these deaths are preventable because these illegal aliens should have never been in our country. President Trump and Secretary Noem will continue to stand with the victims of illegal alien crime and their families.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.