President Donald Trump offered well wishes to pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce after the couple announced their engagement, calling Kelce “a great player” and Swift “a terrific person.”

During a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, a reporter asked President Donald Trump for his reaction to what she described as the “biggest pop culture news of the year” — the engagement of Kelce and Swift.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck. I think he’s a great player, he’s a great guy. And I think that she’s a terrific person, so I wish them a lot of luck,” Trump said.

Swift revealed the engagement Tuesday on Instagram, posting a photo of Kelce down on one knee with the caption, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

The relationship between Kelce and Swift began in 2023 and quickly dominated headlines. Swift became a fixture in the luxury suites at Chiefs games, and her appearances drew significant attention from fans and media outlets. “Swifties” flocked to NFL stadiums, boosting television ratings throughout the 2023–2024 season.

Her presence was a constant storyline as the Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl that season, with the NFL featuring the couple prominently on social media. The attention, combined with several controversial officiating calls that benefited Kansas City, fueled speculation the league was embracing the relationship as a ratings driver.

Despite Kelce facing some criticism over balancing his celebrity profile with on-field performance, the Chiefs and the league continued to benefit from the media spotlight. However, by the following season, signs of public fatigue emerged when Swift was booed after appearing on the Jumbotron during a game.

The Chiefs ultimately fell short in their Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, but the couple’s engagement ensures that their relationship remains a major cultural storyline. Details on when and where Kelce proposed have not been made public.