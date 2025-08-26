Pop star Taylor Swift has announced on Instagram that she and Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce are engaged to be married.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift wrote in the caption of a pic with Kelce down on one knee, proposing with an engagement ring.

The romance between the two began in 2023. It quickly gained national headlines as Swift became a mainstay in the luxury suite at Kelce’s games, and “Swifties” began flooding stadiums, sending NFL ratings soaring.

Swift became the focus of much of the media attention as the Chiefs made their run to the Super Bowl in the 2023-2024 season. The romance between her and Kelce remained a story heading into the 2024-2025 season as well, especially as Kelce faced criticism for focusing too much on his newfound celebrity status off the field and not enough on his play on the field.

The rampant media attention and the NFL’s promotion of the couple on social media, in addition to several questionable calls on the football field that benefited the Kansas City Chiefs, led to speculation that the league was doing everything it could to help the Chiefs win, thereby maintaining high ratings.

The Chiefs and the ratings continued to climb in the 2024-2025 season, but Kansas City fell short in its Super Bowl rematch with Philadelphia. It also became clear that fans had had enough of Swift when she was booed after being shown on the Jumbotron at the stadium.

It’s unclear when and where the two got engaged.