Florida is issuing civil and criminal subpoenas to the employer of the illegal alien truck driver whose illegal U-turn allegedly resulted in the death of three individuals in St. Lucie County on August 12, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier announced this week.

The illegal alien truck driver has been identified as Harjinder Singh, who steered his 18-wheeler through a U-turn on a Florida turnpike — an illegal maneuver — resulting in a minivan crashing into the trailer, killing three. What is more, the Department of Transportation (DOT) revealed that officials with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) had launched an investigation into the deadly crash in Florida and found that the truck driver failed the English Language Proficiency (ELP) assessment. He provided “correct responses to just 2 of 12 verbal questions,” and accurately identified 1 of 4 highway traffic signs,” according to the DOT press release.

“We had an issue where you had an illegal alien truck driver that got a commercial driver’s license in the state of California, employed by a California company, killed three people in Florida,” DeSantis said during a discussion with Jesse Watters on Fox News, making it clear that his employer needs to be held accountable as well.

“We’ve been working with the federal government, and they are pulling that company’s license to do business because you cannot employ somebody who cannot read the road signs,” he continued.

On Wednesday, Uthmeier built on this promise.

“I also am pleased to announce that we are going to be issuing both criminal and civil subpoenas against White Hawk Carriers. You might remember the recent incident down in southeast Florida where you had an illegal alien who was given a trucker’s license — a CDL license by both Washington and California, ” Uthmeier said during the announcement.

“He engaged in a very dangerous U-turn that ultimately cost three people their lives. Florida — we don’t just talk the talk. We’re going to use every tool, every legal tool, at our disposal, to fight back and protect our citizens,” he promised.

“So today, we’ll be issuing these subpoenas against the employer of this individual as a reminder, this guy did not know how to speak English. He could not read road signs. He never should have received that CDL license in the first place. Not only was he illegally here in the country, but he also did not have the competency, the skill set,” the state attorney general said, concluding that there is actually “no way he went through the proper training in order to get this license.”

“In addition, we’ve set legal demands to both states, Washington and California, to get as much information as possible in how this individual obtained these licenses,” he said, asking how many other illegal aliens who do not speak English nor have the competency to drive such large commercial vehicles are out on the roads “endangering American families.”

“So we’ll have a legal fight ahead of us. No doubt these sanctuary states, for whatever reason, want to double down and protect criminals, but we will continue to fight the good fight, and we will prevail,” he said, vowing to hold them all accountable and keep Florida “safe, strong, and free.”