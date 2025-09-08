WASHINGTON–President Donald Trump declared on Monday that Americans will never apologize for their faith and revealed that the Department of Education will issue guidance to protect prayer in schools.

Trump delivered remarks at the second Religious Liberty Commission hearing at the Museum of the Bible in the nation’s capital, where he shared the story of Hannah Allen, who he noted was prohibited from praying in front of other students several years ago.

“To support students like Hannah, I’m pleased to announce this morning that the Department of Education will soon issue new guidance protecting the right to prayer in our public schools,” Trump said, drawing a standing ovation from those in attendance.

Trump also announced that his family’s Bible, with which he took both of his oaths of office, will be on display in the museum.

The president focused deeply on the importance of religion to American values and emphasized that Americans will never apologize for their faith.

“To have a great nation, you have to have religion. I believe that so strongly. There has to be something after we go through all of this — and that something is God,” he said at one point in his remarks.

“America has always been a nation that believes in the power of prayer, and we will never apologize for our faith–ever, ever, never, never. We will never surrender our God-given rights,” he said at the end of his remarks.

“We will defend our liberties, our values, our sovereignty, and we will defend our freedom. And with the help of amazing faith communities across the land–so many are represented with us today–we will truly make this the golden age of America,” he added.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner led the room in prayer ahead of Trump’s closing remarks.

Turner emphasized that more than 70 faith organizations are participating in the “America Prays” initiative in the lead-up to the country’s 250th birthday on July 4th, 2026.