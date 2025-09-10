WATCH: Exclusive — NRSC Music Video Celebrates Trump’s War Department

The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) is celebrating President Donald Trump’s newly rebranded Department of War in unconventional but patriotic fashion.

The Senate Republican campaign arm premiered a new song and music video Tuesday titled “Stand and Fight,” featuring visual imagery of the artist Pat Riot inserted using artificial intelligence. The video, first seen by Breitbart News, also uses real footage of U.S. armed forces to showcase American military might.

“By restoring the Department of War, President Trump is ushering in a new era of military strength and American dominance,” NRSC Communications Director Joanna Rodriguez told Breitbart News in a statement.

“Americans elected President Trump and a Republican Senate Majority to restore order and security, and we hope every freedom-loving American enjoys blasting Pat Riot’s ‘Stand and Fight’ at all celebrations of our nation for generations to come.”

Trump signed an executive order Friday rebranding the Department of Defense as the Department of War, a name harkening back to the War Department – the title used for more than 150 years from 1789, just after independence from Britain, to 1947, shortly after World War II.

“Everybody likes that we had an unbelievable history of victory when it was Department of War,” Trump said in August when teasing the move. “Then we changed it to Department of Defense.”

Democrats have attacked the move as costly, with many accusing the famously peace-making president of wanting to increase global conflict through the use of American armed services.

Trump has used AI to effectively needle Democrats, including with his own Department of War product Friday. In that post, Trump posted an image in the theme of the film Apocalypse Now!, saying “Chicago about to find out why it’s called the Department of WAR.”

Trump’s post coincided with his ongoing threats to use federal resources to bring law and order to crime-ridden Chicago.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, expected to seek the Democrat Party’s presidential nomination in 2028, has defended Democrat Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s record, despite almost daily murders in the state’s premier city.

Pritzker warned in response to Trump’s lighthearted post that the president “is threatening to go to war with an American city. This is not a joke. This is not normal.”

As Trump’s trolling and the NRSC’s video make clear, Republicans are riding high and having fun with their success since taking control of Washington in January. As long as that success continues, the fun for Republicans is unlikely to stop.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.