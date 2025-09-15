Marjorie Taylor Greene: ‘Nothing Left to Talk About with the Left… I Want a Peaceful National Divorce’

“There is nothing left to talk about with the left. They hate us,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) said on social media Monday days after the tragic murder of Charlie Kirk, as some on the left continue to celebrate and others urge healthy debate — the latter of which Kirk devoted his life to.

“They hate us. They assassinated our nice guy who actually talked to them peacefully debating ideas,” Greene pointed out in her social media post, noting that far too many on the left actively celebrated Kirk’s assassination.

Because of this, Greene openly wondered how reconciliation — with those types of individuals — would even be possible.

“To be honest, I want a peaceful national divorce. Our country is too far gone and too far divided, and it’s no longer safe for any of us. What will come from Charlie Kirk being martyred is already happening. It is a spiritual revival building the kingdom for Christ. But it will happen on the outside, not within the halls of our government,” she predicted.

“Democrats are hardened in their beliefs and will flip the switch back as soon as they have power. And, if you are expecting Republicans to fight against evil, with the power they currently possess, and end this once and for all, you are going to be extremely disappointed,” she warned, providing a real-time example of what Congress is wasting its time on.

“This week Congress will be voting on another CR — Biden’s budget that FUNDS TRANSGENDER POLICIES, NOT our own Trump policy budget that funds what you voted for. We had 9 months to get it done, but for reasons I don’t understand or agree with, it wasn’t the priority,” she continued, adding, “Government is not answer. God is.”

She encouraged everyone to put their faith in Jesus and “tighten your circle around your family and protect them at all times.”

“I will pray for the left, but personally I want nothing to do with them,” she added.

Andy Surabian, a Republican strategist and close friend of Kirk’s, articulated some of these sentiments during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday, explaining that it is impossible to unite with the leftists who are actively celebrating the murder of Kirk.

“But I want to say something else that I think is just as important. I hear a lot of talk in the media right now about, ‘Hey, it’s both sides, and we just need everybody to come together, and we need unity in this country,’” she said, acknowledging that not all Democrats are celebrating the assassination.

“We do need unity in this country. And I certainly think the majority of Democrats are not happy that somebody got gunned down. I do think the majority of Americans are not happy to see a father get shot in the neck and assassinated. However, when I see 300,000 people liking an Instagram post celebrating a father losing his life to a bullet, I want no part in unity with any of those people,” Surabian emphasized.

“If you’re celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death, I do not want unity with you,” he stressed. “We cannot have unity with you because you are evil and you must be defeated.”

A public memorial service for Kirk will be held September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.