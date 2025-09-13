There is no way to unite with radical Democrats who are celebrating evil — such as the assassination of Charlie Kirk — Andy Surabian, a Republican strategist and close friend of Kirk’s, said during an interview on Breitbart News Saturday.

“One thing I don’t want to lose sight of is in the face of evil, we have seen a lot of good, and we shouldn’t just focus on the evil that we’re seeing, because there are good people in this country,” Surabian said.

“But I want to say something else that I think is just as important. I hear a lot of talk in the media right now about, hey, it’s both sides, and we just need everybody to come together, and we need unity in this country,” he continued.

He said it is true that we need unity in the country and acknowledged that not all Democrats are celebrating the assassination of an innocent man.

“We do need unity in this country. And I certainly think the majority of Democrats are not happy that somebody got gunned down. I do think the majority of Americans are not happy to see a father get shot in the neck and assassinated. However, when I see 300,000 people liking an Instagram post celebrating a father losing his life to a bullet, I want no part in unity with any of those people,” Surabian said.

“If you’re, if you’re celebrating Charlie Kirk’s death, I do not want unity with you. We cannot have unity with you because you are evil and you must be defeated,” he stressed.

“I do believe that, you know, we should come together as Americans to reject political violence. I do believe that to my core,” he said, reiterating that while he does not believe it is the majority of Democrats celebrating such evil, it is impossible to unite those who are.

“I do reject the idea that there is a way to come together with people who are celebrating the death of a 31-year -old father,” he said, as host Matthew Boyle agreed, “It is just not possible.”

Surabian added that if Democrats are serious about ending the political violence, they need to do something about the political apparatus on their side that has been feeding the public these vicious lies and smears for over a decade.

“If the left really wants to unite … wants to end political violence, the easiest thing they can do is to rout the coordinated messaging campaign coming from their entire apparatus labeling Republicans as Nazis. That is — I can’t repeat this enough — this is not a case of a flippant comment. This is not a case of somebody getting a little overzealous with their commentary,” he said.

Surabian added, “No no no. This is coming from the very top of the Democrat Party, the biggest donors, the Democrats, think tanks, nonprofits and politicians are funding this stuff. They route this messaging through their nonprofit apparatus to their media talking heads and their politicians to repeat over and over again.”

