Both Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) and Rep. Jimmy Patronis (R-FL) on Tuesday announced a resolution which would make October 14, 2025 the “National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk.

The Florida senator made the announcement on Tuesday, just less than a week after the Turning Point USA founder was publicly murdered during a speaking event at Utah Valley University. Notably, Kirk’s 32nd birthday would have been October 14.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Scott described Kirk as a “magnetic leader, a loving father and husband, and a friend and inspiration to so many,” identifying him as a personal friend as well.

“Charlie loved our nation and its founding principles and believed deeply in his faith, in his family, and in beauty of ideas and discussion. He lived with purpose and conviction, never shying away from hard truths and hard conversations, and always believing that the strength of our ideas and our faith could bring people together,” he said, stressing that Kirk worked to “make our nation a better place in his 31 years before he was lost in an evil act of political violence, and will leave a lasting legacy on our nation.”

Scott said Kirk would want Americans to stand strong by our ideas, continue to have discussions and hold on to hope, strength, and courage while looking to God for guidance in all things.

“I am proud to lead a resolution honoring Charlie’s legacy as an American patriot by designating October 14th, what would have been his 32nd birthday, as National Day of Remembrance for Charlie Kirk – a day to come together, pray, and celebrate Charlie’s impact on the nation,” the Florida lawmaker added.

Rep. Patronis filed a similar resolution in the U.S. House of Representatives, describing Kirk as a “fearless warrior of free speech, faith, and the principles that make America the greatest country in the world.”

“He empowered young people to find their voice, defend their values, and embrace their role in shaping the future of our nation. Charlie willingly braved the public square of colleges and universities to remind us all what makes free speech so important and how best we can come together as a nation: through the peaceful and respectful sharing of ideas,” he continued, sharing the full text of the resolution.

The resolution comes as others seek ways to honor the conservative leader. New College in Florida, for example, is commissioning a statue of Kirk to “honor his legacy and incredible work.”