Exclusive — Sen. Joni Ernst Moves to Stop Funding ‘Transgender Apps,’ Other ‘Woke Nonsense’ in Key Defense Tech Program

Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) introduced legislation that seeks to remove diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) funding for “transgender apps” and other “woke nonsense” from a key defense tech program.

“The SBIR-STTR programs are supposed to help develop critical technology supporting our national security, not fund woke nonsense,” Ernst said in a written statement to Breitbart News. “Funding transgender apps instead of game-changing innovation is exactly why I have said the status quo of the SBIR-STTR programs is unacceptable. My INNOVATE Act institutes long-overdue reforms by eliminating DEI, safeguarding American intellectual property from Chinese espionage, and most importantly, prioritizing our warfighters.”

The Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) and the Small Business Techno0logy Transfer (STTR) programs are often considered “America’s seed feed” and are designed to provide awards or grants across many government agencies, including the Department of War, to small businesses that are developing cutting-edge technology to advance America’s lethality.

Under the Biden administration, ten percent of the applications review process weighted the grants’ “promoting inclusive & equitable research.”

Some particularly controversial grants include a nearly $1.4 million grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for a “Mobile App Promoting Sexual Health for Young Black Men who Have Sex with Men.” A prior grant of nearly $225,000 went to the same recipient to conduct “Formative Research for Mobile App Promoting Sexual Health for Young Black Men who Have Sex with Men.”

A $1.6 million grant was awarded to conduct research on “Trans Women Connected: a mobile app delivered sexual health promotion program.” A prior grant of roughly $225,000 focused on developing “Transwomen Connected a mobile app delivered HIV prevention program.”

A $283,526 grant from the Health and Human Services (HHS) Department went to this project

People who identify as LGBTQ+ and whose relationships do not fit within heterosexual and/or cisgender norms—are increasingly having children or considering having them. LGBTQ+ parents generally experience similar parenting problems as heterosexual, cisgender parents, but they also face unique challenges related to their sexual orientation and/or gender identity. LGBTQ+ parents need effective, evidence-based training to address their unique needs and develop skills to mitigate external stressors and facilitate resilience and empowerment.

Another $406,092 grant was awarded to this project

Research has consistently demonstrated that there are racial inequities in mental health with Black Americans experiencing worse depressive symptoms and psychological distress compared with White Americans…TheraGroup is the solution to leverage innovative group technology to provide Guided Group Therapy (GGT) in which students receive evidenced-based Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) coping skills training to address the high demand for mental health services and bridge the gap in services for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) populations on an HBCU college campuses.

Funding for SBIR-STTR programs expire on September 30, and legislation must be passed to reauthorize the program.

Ernst has proposed the INNOVATE Act, which would reform the SBIR-STTR programs to eliminate DEI considerations or awards and instead focus on funding small businesses across rural America. The Hawkeye State conservative tried to advance the legislation on the Senate floor; however, Democrats blocked the bill to favor a “clean” one-year extension that would allow for more DEI funding:



Sean Moran is a policy reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on X @SeanMoran3.