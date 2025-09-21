White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller eviscerated the “forces of darkness and evil” that fought and ultimately slayed his “friend” and “brother” Charlie Kirk in a speech to be remembered as a passionate call for conservatives to mobilize.

Miller, inside a packed State Farm Stadium in Arizona on Sunday holding Kirk’s memorial service, tied the work begun by Kirk and Turning Point USA with goodness and progress, promising that he and Kirk’s millions of other admirers would “dedicate ourselves to finishing his mission and achieving victory in his name.”

“The day that Charlie died, the angels wept, but those tears have been turned into fire in our hearts, and that fire burns with a righteous fury that our enemies cannot comprehend or understand,” Miller said before giving a stemwinder full of his own righteous fury.

Miller showcased an unmistakable resolve to continue the fight, a sentiment he said Mrs. Erika Kirk, Charlie’s widow, shared.

“When I see Erika and her strength and her courage, I am reminded of a famous expression: the storm whispers to the warrior that ‘you cannot withstand my strength.’ And the warrior whispers back,’ I am the storm.’ Erika is the storm.

We are the storm, and our enemies cannot comprehend our strength, our determination, our resolve, our passion.

WATCH — Beautiful! Thousands WORSHIP God at Charlie Kirk’s Packed Memorial:

Miller portrayed Mrs. Erika Kirk as the keeper of the flame of civilization that her husband fought so hard to preserve and prosper, predicting that noble fight will end in victory:

Our lineage and our legacy hails back to Athens, to Rome, to Philadelphia, to Monticello. Our ancestors built the cities. They produced the art and architecture. They built the industry. Erika stands on the shoulders of thousands of years of warriors, of women who raised up families, raised up cities, raised up industry, raised up civilization, who pulled us out of the caves and the darkness into the light. The light will defeat the dark. We will prevail over the forces of wickedness and evil.

Miller said the left “cannot imagine what they have awakened. They cannot conceive of the army that they have arisen in all of us, because we stand for what is good, what is virtuous, what is noble.”

He continued with an unvarnished message to evil and the left, making little — if any — distinction between them:

And to those trying to incite violence against us, those trying to foment hatred against us, what do you have? You have nothing. You are nothing. You are wickedness. You are jealousy, you are envy. You are hatred. You are nothing. You can build nothing. You can produce nothing. You can create nothing. We are the ones who build. We are the ones who create. We are the ones who lift up humanity. You thought you could kill Charlie Kirk. You have made him immortal. You have immortalized Charlie Kirk, and now millions will carry on his legacy, and we will devote the rest of our lives to finishing the causes for which Charlie gave his last measure of devotion.

Miller added to his message that Kirk’s supporters “will carry Charlie and Erika in our heart every single day and fight that much harder because of what you did to us. You have no idea the dragon you have awakened. You have no idea how determined we will be to save this civilization, to save the West, to save this republic, because our children are strong and our grandchildren will be strong, and our children’s children’s children will be strong.”

He insisted again the enemies of the movement have “nothing” to give or offer and “nothing to share but bitterness.”

“We have beauty, we have light,” Miller said. “We have goodness. We have determination, we have vision, we have strength. We built the world that we inhabit now, generation by generation — because we are on the side of goodness, we are on the side of God.”

WATCH — Amazing Grace: Crowd Erupts After Bagpipe Tribute to Charlie Kirk:

Miller closed with a direct message to Charlie Kirk:

Charlie, I know you are looking at us right now. I know you’re watching Erika right now. I know you’re watching your children right now. And I promise you my friend, I promise you my brother, we will prove worthy of your sacrifice. We will prove worthy of your time on Earth. We will make you proud. We will finish the job. We will defeat the forces of darkness and evil, and we will stand every day for what is true, what is beautiful, what is good, and we will achieve victory for our children, for our families, for our Civilization, and for every patriot who stands with us.

If Kirk’s crusade continues with a fraction of Miller’s passion, the forces who opposed him won’t know what hit them.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.