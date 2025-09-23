An employee at a Kroger-operated Starbucks in Ohio was fired for writing a hateful message on the cup after a customer ordered assassinated conservative activist

The incident occurred at a Starbucks in Middletown, Ohio, inside a Kroger when Autumn Perkins ordered a mint majesty with two honeys – Charlie Kirk’s preferred drink at the coffee chain. However, when Perkins received the order, she found that an employee had written “racist’s fav drink” on the cup. Perkins showed the hateful message to the manager and the employee was subsequently fired.

“It’s time for people to stop this nonsense,” Perkins told Fox News.

Perkins said that “actions have repercussions” when addressing whether people should be fired for certain actions.

“I would agree that people should be fired if they’re doing something like this,” Perkins said. “I feel like Charlie stood for respect — we don’t have to agree on everything. We can disagree on a lot of things, but we respect each other.

“We can’t communicate and grow if we’re disrespecting each other,” she added.

A spokesperson for Starbucks told Fox News that the employee’s behavior was “unacceptable.”

“Writing this on a cup is unacceptable, and we have clear policies that prohibit negative messages to help preserve a welcoming environment. This Starbucks location is licensed and operated by Kroger. We understand that this associate was terminated by Kroger,” the company said.

Kroger echoed the sentiment.

“This behavior does not reflect Kroger’s values,” a representative for the company told Fox News.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube, Tubi, or Fawesome TV. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.