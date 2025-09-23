Inquiries to start new Turning Point USA (TPUSA) chapters at high schools and universities throughout the United States have skyrocketed since TPUSA Founder Charlie Kirk’s memorial on Sunday.

Andrew Kolvet, a spokesman for TPUSA, revealed in a post on X that prior to Sunday the organization “had around 60,000 inquiries.” After Sunday, the organization has now received “over 120,000 inquiries.”

Kolvet highlighted how “even accounting for attrition and duplicate,” the organization was “on the cusp of having a TPUSA or Club America in every” high school and college in the nation.

WATCH — Americans Love Charlie Kirk:

“HUGE UPDATE — After Sunday’s memorial for Charlie, TPUSA received a massive surge of inquiries to start new chapters,” Kolvet wrote. “Pre-Sunday: We had around 60,000 inquiries. Post-Sunday: We are now at over 120,000 inquiries.”

“Even accounting for attrition and duplicates, we are on the cusp of having a TPUSA or Club America chapter in every HS and College campus in America,” Kolvet added.

Breitbart News reported that after Erika Kirk, the widow of Charlie Kirk, delivered a speech following her husband’s assassination, requests to join and start TPUSA chapters at high schools and colleges throughout the country skyrocketed, as the organization received 18,000 new chapter requests.

During her speech, Erika Kirk stated that TPUSA’s campus tour would continue and vowed that there would “be even more tours in the years to come.”

WATCH — Erika’s Inspiration to Young Women and Her Incredible Forgiveness:

“Our campus tour this fall will continue. There will be even more tours in the years to come. America Fest here in Phoenix this December will go on,” Erika said. “It will be greater than ever. The radio and podcast show that he was so proud of will go on. And in a world filled with chaos, doubt, and uncertainty, my husband’s voice will remain. And it will ring out louder and more clearly than ever. And his wisdom will endure.”