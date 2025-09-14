Turning Point USA Chapter Requests Skyrocket Following Erika Kirk Speech

Requests to join and start Turning Point USA chapters at high schools and universities across the United States skyrocketed following Erika Kirk’s speech after the assassination of her husband, Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk.

In less than 24 hours after Erika Kirk captivated the world with an address following her husband’s death, in which she stated, “The movement my husband built will not die. It won’t. I refuse to let that happen,” Turning Point USA received 18,000 new chapter requests from across the nation.

“No one will ever forget my husband’s name, and I will make sure of it,” Erika Kirk continued. “It will become stronger, bolder, louder, and greater than ever. My husband’s mission will not end. Not even for a moment.”

WATCH — Erika Kirk: “You Have No Idea What You Have Just Unleashed”:

“I’ll make Turning Point USA the biggest thing that this nation has ever seen,” she later added. “I love you, baby. Rest in the arms of our Lord.”

On Saturday, Minnesota State Rep. Elliott Engen (R) shared to X a text he received from a Turning Point USA staffer, which read, “We have 18,000 new chapter requests since Erika spoke. We had 9,000 college chapters and 1,100 high school chapters prior to this. This is the Turning Point.”

In her address to the world following the Turning Point USA founder’s assassination, Erika Kirk also declared, “You have no idea the fire that you have ignited within this wife. The cries of this widow will echo around the world like a battle cry.”

Turning Point USA spokesman Andrew Kolvet told Breitbart News, “The evil that committed this atrocious act, the evil that gloated and sneered after it happened had no idea what they’ve unleashed across this country and the world.”

“God had his hand on Charlie and on TPUSA, and he hasn’t removed it, he’s just added millions more,” Kolvet added.

On Sunday, Kolvet offered an update on X, writing, “The organization has received over 32,000 inquiries in the last 48-hours to start new campus chapters.”

“To put that in perspective, TPUSA currently has 900 official college chapters and around 1,200 high school chapters, with a presence on 3,500 total,” Kolvet continued.

“Charlie’s vision to have a Club America chapter (our high school brand) in every high school in America (around 23,000) will come true much much faster than he could have ever possibly imagined. Truly incredible,” he added.

Kolvet also shared with Breitbart News a passage from the Bible, 1 John 4:4, which reads, “Ye are of God, little children, and have overcome them: because greater is he that is in you, than he that is in the world.”

The meaning of 1 John 4:4 conveys that Christians, empowered by the Holy Spirit within them, have already triumphed over the world’s evil forces, including false teachers and Satan.

This divine power, far greater than any worldly entity, empowers believers to live with confidence, knowing that their true identity is in God, who provides victory over any challenges they may face in spiritual battles or adversities.

In addition to the surge in new Turning Point USA chapter requests, more than $4.6 million has been raised to support Kirk’s family through the Christian crowdfunding site GiveSendGo.

