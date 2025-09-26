Documentary ‘15 Days’ Exposes How ‘Slow the Spread’ Led to Years of School Closures, Devastating 50 Million Students

A new documentary exposing how “15 days to slow the spread” spiraled into years of school closures that devastated more than 50 million students premiered exclusively on X this week, with director Natalya Murakhver declaring that 15 Days: The Real Story of America’s Pandemic School Closures finally gives voice to the parents, students, and doctors who fought to be heard.

Directed by Murakhver and produced with Hawk Jensen and Eli Steele, the film debuted Tuesday evening on the platform formerly known as Twitter and has drawn more than 400,000 views in its first days of free streaming.

Murakhver, a Soviet immigrant and New York City “Open Schools Mom” who sued Mayor Bill de Blasio to reopen classrooms, frames the story through her experience under authoritarian rule while connecting with parents and experts nationwide who waged similar battles.

The film features a wide range of voices, including Stanford’s Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, director of the National Institutes of Health since April 2025; former Trump White House advisor Dr. Scott Atlas; NPR’s former education reporter Anya Kamenetz; USC professor Dr. Morgan Polikoff; author Martin Gurri; tech expert Dr. Nicholas Kardaras; legendary New York City high school basketball coach Ron Naclerio; and Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice.

The documentary challenges the official line that “we did the best we could with the info we had,” showing how available science was ignored while unions and activists drove policies that kept classrooms closed.

At the center of the film is how $189.5 billion in federal ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund) funds became tied to closures, creating financial incentives that prolonged the disruption and left minority and low-income students bearing the heaviest burden.

Families share stories of depression, anxiety, lost scholarships, and the collapse of school sports programs, revealing the human cost behind years of shuttered classrooms.

By premiering free on X, the filmmakers bypassed traditional media outlets accused of suppressing debate, reaching hundreds of thousands of viewers in a single week.

Dedicated to high schooler Noah Sylvester, who took his own life in May 2025 after suffering through closures, the film stands as both a warning and a record of the damage inflicted on a generation of American students.

Joshua Klein is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jklein@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter @JoshuaKlein.