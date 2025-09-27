President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to meet with the “top four congressional leaders” at the White House on Monday, ahead of next week’s government shutdown, according to a report.

“The top four congressional leaders will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday,” Andrew Desiderio, the senior congressional reporter for Punchbowl News wrote in a post on X, citing “multiple sources familiar with the matter.”

On Tuesday, in a post on Truth Social, Trump announced that he had decided that “no meeting” with the Democrats minority Congressional leaders “could possibly be productive.”

Trump explained that his decision came after he had reviewed “the details of the unserious and ridiculous demands being made by the Minority Radical Left Democrats.”

“After reviewing the details of the unserious and ridiculous demands being made by the Minority Radical Left Democrats in return for their Votes to keep our thriving Country open, I have decided that no meeting with their Congressional Leaders could possibly be productive,” Trump said. “They are threatening to shut down the Government of the United States unless they can have over $1 Trillion Dollars in new spending to continue free healthcare for Illegal Aliens (A monumental cost!), force Taxpayers to fund Transgender surgery for minors, have dead people on the Medicaid roles, allow Illegal Alien Criminals to steal Billions of Dollars in American Taxpayer Benefits, try to force our Country to again open our Borders to Criminals and to the World, allow men to play in women’s sports, and essentially created Transgender operations for everybody.”

Trump’s post came after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) sent a letter to Trump “urging him to meet with them directly,” and casting blame on Republicans for the fight regarding government funding.

Breitbart News’s Olivia Rondeau reported that a “senior White House official” told Politico that “Republicans have no plans to negotiate with Democrats to pass their version of a stopgap spending measure.”:

With Congress out of town this week, legislators will be faced with a dilemma when they return on Monday — if they do not approve a continuing resolution (CR) to fund the government, a shutdown will begin on Wednesday, October 1.

Breitbart News Deputy Political Editor Bradley Jaye reported that the House of Representatives voted 217-213 to pass a spending bill that would prevent a government shutdown “for another seven weeks.” Senate Democrats were reported to have “defeated” the bill passed by the House.