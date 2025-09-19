House Passes Shutdown-Averting Spending Bill, Only One Democrat Votes Yes

The House of Representatives passed a spending bill Friday morning to prevent a government shutdown for another seven weeks with only one Democrat voting supporting the critical bill.

The seven-week continuing resolution (CR) received 217 votes with 213 against it and three members not voting, sending the bill to the Senate.

Endangered Democrat Rep. Jared Golden (ME) was the lone Democrat breaking with party leaders in support of the CR. Golden, one of thirteen Democrats representing a district won by President Donald Trump, is atop many lists of the most endangered House Democrats for the 2026 midterms.

Two Republicans, Reps. Thomas Massie (KY) and Victoria Spartz (IN), voted no.

Massie votes no on almost every bill that comes before the House, including many of Trump’s priorities, including the One, Big Beautiful Bill. Spartz, who often changes her mind on key votes at the last minute, has an erratic reputation on Capitol Hill, with her office experiencing more staff turnover than each of her other colleagues.

Trump supported the CR.

Republican Rep. Jeff Shreve (IN) did not vote. Democrat Reps. Adam Gray (CA) and Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (WA) also skipped the crucial vote.

Despite no-showing, Perez issued a statement Friday afternoon claiming to support the bill.

Now the bill moves on to the Senate where it faces strong headwinds.

The Senate is expected to vote on two bills: first, a Democrat alternative to the CR that is a non-starter for Republican majorities in the House and the Senate as well as the Republican White House, followed by the House-passed CR. This two-step approach is designed to give appropriators more time to reach a bipartisan deal.

Both bills are likely to fail, with the Senate expected to recess afterward until September 29 — hours before the deadline of October 1.

The short-term CR expires November 21, using a tactic often employed by Congressional leaders to schedule must-pass votes before Thanksgiving or Christmas to encourage recalcitrant members to vote yes and return home for the holidays.

Bradley Jaye is Deputy Political Editor for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter and Instagram @BradleyAJaye.