President Donald Trump criticized a report that found there had allegedly been 274 Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents in the crowd during the January 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump noted that the reports findings were “different from what” former FBI Director Christopher Wray had “stated, over and over again!” Trump’s post came after a report by the Blaze found that the “FBI has acknowledged it had 274 plainclothes agents” in the crowd that day, after the agent had refused to “disclose the level of its presence at the Capitol.”

Trump added that he wants “to know who each and every one” of the agents in the crowd were and “What they were up to.”

“It was just revealed that the FBI had secretly placed, against all Rules, Regulations, Protocols, and Standards, 274 FBI Agents into the Crowd just prior to, and during, the January 6th Hoax,” Trump said. “This is different from what Director Christopher Wray stated, over and over again! That’s right, as it now turns out, FBI Agents were at, and in, the January 6th Protest, probably acting as Agitators and Insurrectionists, but certainly not as ‘Law Enforcement Officials.'”

“I want to know who each and every one of these so-called ‘Agents’ are, and what they were up to on that now ‘Historic’ Day,” Trump added. “Many Great American Patriots were made to pay a very big price only for the love of their Country. I owe this investigation of ‘Dirty Cops and Crooked Politicians’ to them!”

Trump continued to say that Wray “has some major explaining to do.”

“That’s two in a row, Comey and Wray, who got caught LYING, with our Great Country at stake,” Trump added. “WE CAN NEVER LET THIS HAPPEN TO AMERICA AGAIN!”

Per the Blaze, a “senior congressional source said the number is not necessarily a surprise, since the FBI often embeds countersurveillance personnel at large events.”

According to a “report obtained” by Just the News, the FBI “secretly deployed” more than 200 plainclothes agents into the crowd that day:

Scores of FBI agents and personnel — many from the bureau’s premier Washington field office (WFO) — sent anonymous complaints to the after-action team detailing how agents were sent into an unsafe scenario without proper safety equipment or the ability to identify themselves readily as armed officers to other police agencies the report obtained by Just the News shows.

Breitbart News reported in December 2024, then-Department of Justice Inspector General Michael Horowitz revealed that “more than two dozen confidential human sources (CHSs)” had been outside of the U.S. Capitol building during the riot.