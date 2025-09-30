President Donald Trump says it is “probably likely” that the federal government will be shut down, blaming Democrats for offering a nonnegotiable plan that offers free health care to illegal aliens — paid for by American taxpayers.

“Nothing is inevitable, but I would say it’s probably likely because they want to give health care to illegal immigrants, which will destroy health care for everyone else in our country,” Trump said during a press conference in the Oval Office on Tuesday.

“And I didn’t see them bend even a little bit when I said we can’t do that,” Trump said.

As Breitbart News has reported, forcing American taxpayers to provide free health care to illegal aliens would cost citizens anywhere from $23 billion to $66 billion every year — a potentially up to $660 billion bill for taxpayers every decade.

Medical experts have long admitted that providing free health care to illegal aliens would ensure a never-ending flood of illegal aliens with “serious health problems” arriving at the nation’s borders, hoping to secure free care not afforded in their home countries.

Already, Americans are forced to subsidize about $18.5 billion of yearly medical costs for illegal aliens living in the United States, according to estimates by Chris Conover, formerly of the Center for Health Policy and Inequalities Research at Duke University.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.