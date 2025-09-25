Nolte: Trump Plans Mass Firings of Bureaucrats If Dems Shut Down Government

The White House has already instructed federal agencies to plan for mass firings if Democrats shut down the government.

So, let’s all do our part to encourage Democrats to shut down the government.

The shutdown deadline is September 30, and an Office of Management and Budget memo reads in part:

With respect to those Federal programs whose funding would lapse and which are otherwise unfunded, such programs are no longer statutorily required to be carried out. Therefore, consistent with applicable law, including the requirements of 5 C.F.R. part 351, agencies are directed to use this opportunity to consider Reduction in Force (RIF) notices for all employees in programs, projects, or activities (PPAs) that satisfy all three of the following conditions: (1) discretionary funding lapses on October 1, 2025; (2) another source of funding, such as H.R. 1 (Public Law 119-21) is not currently available; and (3) the PPA is not consistent with the President’s priorities.

In the past, unnecessary bureaucrats have been furloughed during government shutdowns and then brought back after a deal is reached—which made all Normal People wonder why we need unnecessary bureaucrats at all?

This is powerful leverage for Trump because Democrats love bureaucrats because bureaucrats 1) vote Democrat and 2) make up the Deep State that constantly foils the will of Normal People when a Republican is in office.

So why won’t Democrats vote to fund the government? After all, it’s a simple process. The Republicans offered an easy-peasy clean continuing resolution, which essentially says the government will carry on spending like it has for the next seven weeks. According to Republicans, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), counter-offered with a demand for $1.4 trillion in new spending that, among other things, reinstates free health care for illegal aliens and funding for far-left NPR and PBS and also pays to mutilate little kids to appease the left’s demonic trans godz.

For his part, President Trump was so disgusted with the Democrat Party’s demands he canceled a meeting with top Democrats, saying, “After reviewing the details of the unserious and ridiculous demands being made by the Minority Radical Left Democrats in return for their Votes to keep our thriving Country open, I have decided that no meeting with their Congressional Leaders could possibly be productive.”

He then detailed their absurd demands:

…free healthcare for Illegal Aliens (A monumental cost!), force Taxpayers to fund Transgender surgery for minors, have dead people on the Medicaid roles, allow Illegal Alien Criminals to steal Billions of Dollars in American Taxpayer Benefits, try to force our Country to again open our Borders to Criminals and to the World, allow men to play in women’s sports, and essentially create Transgender operations for everybody.

Trump can’t lose here. Democrats will be blamed for the shutdown. Bureaucrats will be fired (tee hee). On the other hand, if Democrats cave and vote for the continuing resolution, their base will be furious. Additionally, these insane demands from Democrats have already been made public, which will haunt them going into the midterms.

Hopefully, Democrats will cave on the shutdown and Trump will fire all these people anyway. That would be awesome. Hey, if you’re not necessary, you’re not necessary. In the real world, once you become unnecessary, you lose your job. It has certainly happened to me, and I see no reason why federal bureaucrats paid for with our tax dollars should be immune.

