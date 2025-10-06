Texas is providing 400 National Guard troops to the federal government after a judge barred President Donald Trump from federalizing multiple states’ National Guard troops to protect ICE facilities in Portland, Oregon.

“I fully authorized the President to call up 400 members of the Texas National Guard to ensure safety for federal officials,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced late Sunday night. He added:

You can either fully enforce protection for federal employees or get out of the way and let Texas Guard do it. No Guard can match the training, skill, and expertise of the Texas National Guard. They defend our country with pride. America must also know that Texas still has thousands of National Guard assisting with the Border security.

Pro-migration, Antifa-affiliated, leftist mobs are blockading the ICE facility in Portland. The blockade generates much TV footage of riots, arrests, and fights, which helps Democrats to stir up anger and frustration in their base.

The city police do little or nothing to curb the mob, even when the mob threatens people protesting the siege. The police threaten to arrest drivers who want to drive down the street blocked by the mob.

On Saturday, federal Judge Karin Immergut barred Trump from calling out the Oregon and the California National Guard to protect the ICE facility. She claimed that Trump’s use of the National Guard “erases the line between civil and military power” and is a step towards “martial law.”

Democratic politicians cheered the decision, which Trump advisor Stephen Million described as “legal insurrection.”

"It's authoritarian propaganda, plain and simple," California Gov. Gavin Newsom said, adding, "Stephen Miller should be fired."

Late on Sunday, the judge extended the bar to prevent him from calling out any state’s National Guard or moving them to Portland.

Trump’s lawyers have filed a related appeal in California’s Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals.

However, in Portland, federal police forces have begun to chase after and arrest the protestors.

Trump is also condemning the siege and is suggesting that rioters are insurrectionists liable for long jail penalties.