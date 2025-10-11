Exclusive—Tom Homan Reveals DOJ Probing Money Behind ‘Organized’ Anti-ICE Rioters

During an exclusive interview for The Alex Marlow Show podcast, Border Czar Tom Homan told Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow that President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice (DOJ) is investigating who exactly is funding what he called “organized” attacks on the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

In recent weeks, ICE agents and facilities have been attacked by rioters in Portland, Oregon; Los Angeles, California; and Broadview, Illinois — all sanctuary jurisdictions.

According to Homan, the rioting is highly organized.

“It absolutely is organized,” Homan said of the violence and riots against ICE. “You don’t think what’s happened in Portland is organized? What’s happened in Chicago is organized. Look at what happened in L.A., when you’ve got 300 people show up with the same masks, same shields, the same weapons, and that’s happened in Portland, New York, and Chicago. Are they all going to the same mini mart and buying the same stuff? No, that’s being supplied to them, they’re being paid to do this.”

The DOJ, Homan revealed, is currently investigating who is funding such riots against ICE agents and vowed that they would be held accountable.

“That’s why I’m glad, the Department of Justice is all over this … it’s being worked [to find out who is doing this],” Homan said. “… I can tell you, they are all over this. They will find out who is funding this, and they will be held accountable.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.