Watch Live: Donald Trump Honors Charlie Kirk with the Medal of Freedom

Breitbart News

President Donald Trump posthumously awards Charlie Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, America’s highest civilian honor, on Tuesday, October 14.

Kirk, the co-founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated on September 10 while engaging in open debate at Utah Valley University. 22-year-old Tyler Robinson is charged with his murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Trump hosted Argentinian President Javier Milei earlier Tuesday, who last week honored Kirk during a concert and said after the conservative leader’s death, “The whole world lost an incredible human being.”

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.