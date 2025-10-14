Watch Live: Donald Trump Meets with Argentinian President Javier Milei

President Donald Trump meets with Argentinian President Javier Milei at the White House on Tuesday, October 14.

Milei, a hard-charging anti-leftist libertarian, has been a staunch ally of Trump. The Argentinian president hosted a concert last week in which he also honored the late Charlie Kirk, who Trump will honor posthumously with the Medal of Freedom later Wednesday.

The meeting between the two heads of state comes after Trump returned from a trip to the Middle East on Wednesday to formalize the peace agreement he brokered between Israel and Gaza, freeing all the remaining living Israeli hostages and ending years of war.